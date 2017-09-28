LG launches K7i with Mosquito Away feature at Rs 7,990

LG Electronics launched a new type of smartphone LG K7i in India. The South Korean company launched a new K-series of smartphones at the Indian Mobile Congress being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The device is a budget android device like many others but a 'Mosquito away' makes it stand out. The device comes with a new rear cover that can be popped on to the back of the device and can instantly turn it into a mosquito repellent.

The rear cover features a speaker that produces ultrasonic frequencies, which the company claims will drive away mosquitoes. Other than this feature, the device is a rather simple device with average specifications. The add on rear cover gives the LG K7i ability to produce sounds at 30KHz which is harmful for mosquitoes but not humans.

The company has assured that they haven't used any harmful chemicals in manufacturing the device. Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India said, "LG has always been at the forefront of unique innovations. With this launch, LG is bringing the mosquito away technology closer to the consumers in the form of a mobile device which can be an integral part of their daily lives."

The company even provides a separate stand which can be used while the mosquito away feature is activated.

Coming to the specifications of LG K7i, the device sports a 5 inch OnCell display. It is powered by quad core chipset which is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM which can be extended using a MicroSD card. On the camera front, the device features an 8Megapixel primary camera and a 5Megapixel front facing camera with gesture shot.

The device will be available at a price of Rs 7,990 and will be available via offline outlets. Currently, the device is only available in Brown.