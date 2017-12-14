LG launches V30+ with 6-inch OLED display for Rs 44,990

Korean technology giant, LG, has announced the launch of the V30+ in the Indian market. Featuring an OLED FullVision display, the device packs in a Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos. Priced at Rs 44,990, V30+ will be sold exclusively on Amazon India.



The device packs in a 6 inch QuadHD with OLED FullVison display. And even has a always-on second screen on the top that gives quick access to shortcuts and music player. V30+ has a sleek body, is 7.3 mm thick, weighs 158 grams and is protected by Gorilla Glass at the front and the rear. Other than fingerprint sensor at the rear, V30+ also supports face recognition and voice recognition for unlocking the smartphone. The device is IP68 certified, and water and dust resistant.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and comes with 128GB of internal storage. While most of the new flagship smartphones have Android Oreo out-of-the-box, V30+ is still running on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat).

LG is betting big time on multimedia and the V30+ packs in a dual camera module with optical image stabilisation. It features a 16MP standard camera and a 13MP wide angle camera. The former camera has support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Hybrid Auto Focus along with Laser Detection Auto Focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus. The camera also has a manual mode with access to settings such as white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO.

V30+ also features a Cine Video mode enabling users to produce professional quality videos. This mode allows users to capture high-quality videos enhanced by the cinematic hues of various movie genres. The Point Zoom allows users to zoom in on any subject smoothly using the zoom slider, regardless of its position in the frame. Lastly, the Cine Effect provides a palette of 15 presets to give videos a unique movie-like look, from romantic comedy, summer blockbuster, mystery, thriller and classic movie, among others.

Packing in a 3300 mAh battery, it supports Quick Charge 3.0, using which 50 per cent battery can be charged in just 30 minutes.