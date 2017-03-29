Micromax launches Dual 5 for Rs 24,999

Home-grown smartphone brand, Micromax on Wednesday announced the launch of a new smartphone Dual 5. The phone will be available in offline as well as online stores including Flipkart from 10th of April and the company is offering a one-year replacement warranty on the phone, in case of any damage.

Dual 5 packs in a 4.7 mm thin chassis and is crafted from a single stab of aluminium. It has a 3D antenna technology, which the company claims offer 20 per cent better network and WiFi reception. The phone has a 5.5 inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and has been provided with an internal storage of 128GB with expandable memory. Dual 5 has an IR Sensor for universal remote and a Freezer app for disabling memory intestine apps and restricting background processes.

Micromax has also added an security chipset, which can store passwords indecently. The company has also built-in a safe switch technology for theft, self-destruct and hack attempts in the phone. It has a 3200 mAh battery with support for quick Charing which can top up 4 hours of charge in just 10 minutes. The company claims that 90 per cent battery can be charged in just 45 minutes.

The best feature of Dual 5, however, is its camera. It boasts a dual lens camera module with two 13MP Sony sensors on the rear. Of the two, one is monochrome sensor and the other is RGB sensor that can capture more light and colours. In the dual camera technology, the first camera locks the focus and the second camera captures the depth. The dual camera has night mode option with f/1.8, for capturing more light and a full Pro mode for manual controls. Micromax claims that the phone has a camera software that removes haze, fog and dust from the images. It can capture 4K videos as well as 3D videos. The company has added a 13MP Sony sensor in the front camera as well, which is accompanied with a soft flash.

Dual 5 is the first offering in the dual series by Micomax and the company is planning to launch the next smartphone, Dual 4, soon.

Micromax's focus recently has been focussing on building an ecosystem for launching new smartphones. It has invested in 10 start-ups, infrastructure and established three manufacturing facilities with one more in pipeline. The company has also scaled up their service network from 700 to 1000 service centres across India.

