Motorola launches Moto E4 Plus at Rs 9,999: Features, price, offers, availability

One of Motorola's most successful series, the E-series has been received really well in the Indian market. Today, the company launched the Plus version of the fourth generation of the series, Moto E4 Plus.

The smartphone budget segment has been dominated by companies like Xiaomi and Motorola that provide much better price to performance ratio when compared to other smartphone brands in the market. Both companies have been capitalizing on this by launching an array of devices within the small price bracket.

Moto E4 is no different and targets first-time buyers who are looking for a wholesome smartphone experience without sacrificing on affordability. The Moto E4 Plus comes with a bigger display and a bigger battery along with perks like Dolby Atmos for better media output.

Specifications

Display

Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels and pixel density of 267 ppi. The screen comes with 2.5D curved glass, a standard feature in most smartphones now.

Hardware

Driving the device will be quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz together with two gigs of RAM. It will come in 16GB and 32GB memory variants. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor under the display panel. The device also features a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery which will should easily last two days, given the 720p display.



Camera

In camera department, Moto E4 Plus comes equipped with a 13 megapixel primary camera at the back capable of capturing videos in 720p at 30fps. The front snapper is a 5 megapixel unit with single LED flash and beautification mode for selfie-lovers.

Connectivity

Moto E4 Plus will support only a single nano SIM. Connectivity features include 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 LE. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor for advanced security features. The phone has a water-repellent coating for an added level of safety, albeit of a different kind.

Software

The smartphone will run latest Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The interface will stick to vanilla Android experience with minimal changes in the software. During the event the company emphasized on quick Android updates, facilitated by the stock Android software.

Availability and offers

The device will be going on sale at 11:59pm today at price of Rs 9,999. The device will be selling with various offers on Flipkart which includes Moto Pulse 2 earphones at Rs 649 instead of Rs 1,599.

Idea users will get 84GB for 84 days at Rs 443. Jio users will get Jio Prime and 30 GB extra data over the normal data plans offered by the company. Flipkart will also offer a buyback guarantee of Rs 4,000 on the device.