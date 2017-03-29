Samsung Galaxy S8 announced, gets Siri like voice assistant, Bixby

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung, has unveiled the new flagship at the Unpacked event in New York. Boasting larger display and a new voice assistant software, Samsung aims to bury the Note 7 exploding battery fiasco with the launch of the Galaxy S8.

As the rumours suggested, the Galaxy S8 comes in two screen sizes - the 5.8 inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2 inch Galaxy S8+. With the new devices, Samsung has also coined a new term in the smartphone dictionary (the way Apple does) and is calling it 'infinity display'. In simple terms, the Galaxy S8 has got bezel-less displays, offering a bigger screen. There will be home button below the infinity display that would respond to the pressure.

The S8 also features Samsung's new artificial intelligence service, Bixby, and will respond to voice commands the way Apple's Siri does. It will also be the first smartphone to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Samsung has added a 12MP dual pixel sensor with F1.7lens and large 1.4 ultrapixel that captures more light. There will also be an 8MP front facing camera with F1.7lens and auto focus. Enhancing security features, Samsung has added an iris scanning along with fingerpint sensor. And it continues to be dust and water resistant with IP68 certification.

Both the models will have 4GB of RAM and will come with 64GB of internal storage. the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a 3000 mAh battery, whereas the S8+ will have a 3500 mAh battery. Supporting wireless charging, both the devices will have fast charging.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available starting on April 21, and will be offered in a rich colour palette including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold. However, there is no word on when it will be available in the Indian market and at what price.

"The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ usher in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world," said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what's possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung's smartphone legacy."