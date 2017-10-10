Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A at Rs 17,990

After launching the Galaxy Note 8 and Frame TV, Samsung has now announced the launch of its mid-segment tablet. The Galaxy Tab A is an 8-inch tablet priced at Rs 17,990 and will be available in stores starting today. There is also an introductory offer valid till purchases before November 9 which entitles consumers for a one time free screen replacement.

The 8-inch tablet running Android Nougat operating system is powered by 1.4Ghz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The tablet comes with 16GB of internal storage of which close to 9.5GB is user accessible and supports expandable memory of up to 256GB. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Tab A has been a successful product for the company in the past. The 2017 variant of the tablet features a better display with increased brightness with 480 nits and a better battery backup with 19 per cent improvement over the predecessor. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery over the 4200 mAh battery in the 2015 model and can be used for 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also has Blue Light Filter for consuming content before going to bed.

The tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera with f/1.9 and 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.The camera interface has been improved as swiping it vertically switches between the cameras, swiping horizontally gives instant access to modes and effect. The shutter button is also floating for quick capture.

On the software front, it comes with Bixby Home that gives quick access to favourite apps and contents on the tab. It also comes with Bixby Reminder but does not have Bixby Voice. Samsung has added game launcher for uninterrupted play and Kids Mode for a digital playground for kids. For the latter, Samsung has partnered withs some major content providers includes Lego, Taco Boca, and more.

Samsung has launched a book cover accessory that also doubles up as a stand for content consumption for Rs 2,499, purchased separately.