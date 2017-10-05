Xiaomi's most expensive device Mi Mix 2 to launch in India next week

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is coming to India in less than a week's time, on October 10. This will be the second iteration of the device. However, this is the first time Xiaomi's Mix series is hitting the Indian shores.

Earlier last year, Xiaomi made it clear that they will not be releasing all their device line-ups in India; especially the ones that came with a high price point. With Mi 5 they launched the lowest variant which did not go well with many Xiaomi enthusiasts. The new Mi Mix 2 however, has a strong statment to make.

It seems Xiaomi is finally letting go of its reservations of India as a budget-only smartphone market. The Mi Mix 2 does not only have flagship specifications, it also features a design language unlike anything before that has come to the Indian market. It will be interesting to see where the Mi Mix 2 will find its place in the Indian market.

With the likes of iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8 offering similar screens and specifications, Mi Mix 2 can be a good alternative who doesn't want to spend a bomb but also wants a futuristic looking phone. Despite being the most expensive Xiaomi phone, the device will nearly cost half of other premium segment devices while boasting similar features.

The launch event of the device will be held at an event in New Delhi. The confirmation came from Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain. His tweet read, "the wait is over.. #MiMIX2 is coming to India! Come Oct 10 and hail the Mi MIX 2."



Here are the highlights of the device:

Display

Fullscreen display 2.0- Xiaomi like to call it Fullscreen display for obvious reasons. During the launch event, the company didn't shy away from comparing itself to industry giants like Samsung, Apple and even the newly launched Essential phone.

The device features 18:9 aspect ratio with a slimmer chin and an almost non-existent top bezel.

Camera

The Mi Mix 2 not only features a 1.25mm smaller camera module but also managed to incorporate Sony IMX386 sensor with a 1.25micron pixels. The camera also features 4-axis optical image stabilization(OIS). The device uses the same 12Megapixel primary camera unit as found on Mi6.

Processor

The device features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset which will be accompanied by 6GB RAM and three different storage options. The user can chose between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Price

The device is priced at RMB 3299 (Roughly Rs 32,300) for the 64GB model, RMB 3599 (Roughly Rs 35,300) for the 128GB model and RMB 3999 (Roughly Rs 39,200) for the 256GB variant. The exact Indian price will be announced on the launch date