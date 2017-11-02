Xiaomi launches Redmi Y1 Selfie phone for Rs 8,999; Y1 Lite for Rs 6,999

Chinese smartphone player, Xioami, has been really aggressive in the Indian market. After launching the dual camera phone A1 followed by Mi Mix 2, the company is now launching two new smartphones - Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite.

The Redmi Y1 is company's first selfie focused smartphone launched in the Indian market. It features a 16MP camera with LED Selfie-light. According to the company claims, it stimulates effects of natural lighting, and captures sharper and more vibrant self-portraits. There is also a Beautify 3.0 feature that enhances pictures while preserving facial details.

Featuring a 5.5inch HD display, the Y1 has got a brushed metallic finish and a fingerprint scanner at the rear. It is a dual SIM smartphone with support for two 4G nano SIM cards. It is powered by an octa-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU with 3GB RAM, and comes with 32GB internal storage and also has a dedicated microSD card slot as well. And it also has an infrared remote for controlling devices using the smartphone itself. Just like other Xiaomi smartphones, even the Y1 will be made in India.

The Redmi Y1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has been priced at Rs 8,999 and the seconded variant with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi has also announced the launch of Redmi Y1 Lite which features a 5.5inch display, 13MP rear camera and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage and has been priced at Rs 6,999. Just like the Redmi Y1, even this one is a dual SIM phone with a dedicated slot for expandable memory.