Xiaomi Redmi 4A with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage to go on sale on Flipkart at Rs 6,999

Xiaomi's 4A has been one of the cheapest smartphones in the market with a price of Rs 5,999. Now, the Chinese company has launched a new variant of the device with more internal storage and more RAM at Rs 6,999.



Redmi 4A with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM will be going on sale for the first time in India on Flipkart at 12pm. The device has a pebble like design and is made of plastic but carries a metallic finish. Xiaomi also launched a new variant of Redmi 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Both device are also available on Xiaomi's official website and Redmi 4A will go on sale today at 12pm.



Here are the key highlights of Redmi 4A



The device comes in two variants. One with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and other with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage

Redmi 4A is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz

The memory is expandable upto 128 GB with the use of a MicroSD card

However, it's a hybrid SIM slot and can either be used as a dualSIM slot or a MicroSD card slot

Redmi 4A features a 5-inch HD Display with 720p resolution

The device features a 13Megapixel rear camera and a 5Megapixel front facing camera

A 3120 mAh Li-polymer battery is housed under the rear panel of the device

Key features of Redmi 4:

The rear panel of the device houses a 13Megapixel primary camera with 5 element lens and f/2.0 aperture. In the front facing camera, the device comes with a 5Megapixel module

It sports a comfortable 5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 293 pixel density



The device is powered by 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core processor which is assisted by Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card



Redmi 4 has a hybrid SIM slot which can either limit you to one SIM and one MicroSD card or two SIMs



A 4100mAh lithium-ion battery gives the device a standby time of 432 hours.



Xiaomi might also launch a dual-lens camera phone, Mi5X on September 5. This will be Xiaomi's first dual-lens phone in India, which the company claims, uses the same camera as the one used in Xiaomi's flagship Mi6.



Other than the additional camera module, the device comes with specifications similar to Redmi Note 4.It sports a unibody design similar to the newly launched Mi Max 2 and also takes design cues from iPhone 7, where the antenna lines have been pushed to the edges.

The device is powered by an octacore Snapdragon 625 chipset which can also be found on the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. Xiaomi Mi5X will come with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5 inch FullHD screen and has a finger print sensor on the back of the phone. Above the fingerprint sensor, the device features two camera modules setup horizontally.

The camera comprises one 12 megapixel wide angle camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size and another module with a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 1micron pixel size and an f/2.6 aperture.