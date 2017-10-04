Airtel offers 1GB data, unlimited calls at Rs 199 to counter Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan

Airtel offers a new offer to counter Reliance Jio's Rs 149 offer. The telecom giant is offering 1GB data plus unlimited calls for a validity of 28 days. Jio's offer on the other hand offers 2GB data for an entire month paired with unlimited calls and 300 messages in 28 days.

On the other end of the customer spectrum, Airtel launched a Rs 999 plan for heavy data users. Rs 999 plan which offers 4 GB data per day with free STD and local calls for a period of 28 days. However, the Rs 999 plan will be available for select Airtel users.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel had launched its VoLTE services in Mumbai, putting up a challenge to Reliance Jio's monopoly in VoLTE services in India. The new Rs 999 4G data plan and an upcoming VoLTE network might be the thing Airtel needs to propel it forward in an industry which has been disrupted after the entry of Reliance Jio.

The VoLTE service will be available on 4G or LTE enabled devices with an Airtel LTE SIM card. Voice calls on Airtel VoLTE network will incur no additional data charges, Airtel had clarified, and they will be billed as as per the existing plans or pack benefits. Airtel users can call any mobile or landline number over VoLTE without incurring additional charges.

Moreover, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back to 2G or 3G network in areas without 4G connectivity, depending on availability. This might give Airtel a competitive edge as Reliance Jio works exclusively on 4G networks. Airtel also claims that customers can continue using data services at 4G speeds even during VoLTE calls. Now, only Airtel and Reliance Jio have VoLTE services.

Since Reliance Jio was launched in India last September the telecom industry has been in a constant state of flux. All major telecom operators have launched aggressive data and voice packs in order to counter Jio's plans.