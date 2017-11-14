Here are the best air purifiers that can help you combat air pollution

The deteriorating air quality in the city is making difficult to breath. The air quality indoors isn't much different. "Your indoor air is often much more polluted than the air outside. Since we spend most of our time indoors these days, our exposure to poor indoor air quality puts us at risk for a number of ailments, including allergies, asthma, and respiratory issues", explains Gulbahaar Taurani, Business Head - PhilipsAir Purification, India. While there isn't any short-term solution for improving the outdoor air quality, you can breathe pollution free air when indoors.



If you are planning to buy an air purifier, consider a few things including the room size, the clean air delivery rate (CADR), air changes per hour (ACH) and the type of filter in the purifier, among other things. CADR is affected by room area and height. The CADR should ideally be two-thirds of the room size. So, for a room measuring 300-350 sq.ft., a CADR of 200-250 cubic metres an hour (m3/h) is preferable. Higher the CADR, better the air filtration capacity of the air purifier. he type of filter is yet another important factor - a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter can filter up to 99.9 per cent airborne particles of upto 0.3 microns in size; activated carbon in combination with a HEPA filter can remove odours, too. Also consider the operating cost, which is the cost of replacing the filter at the time of the purchase. Taurani further adds, "Avoid purchasing technologies which use ionization, photo catalytic oxidation or produce ozone into the home environment. UV sterilisation is also not recommended for indoors as its best used when human presence is not there."

As air purifiers are available at different price points, we have categorised them in different price categories, making it easier for you to choose.

Upto Rs 9,999

It cleans 400 square feet in 10 minutes. It has EPA triple layer filter and removes harmful PM2.5. It has real time AQI monitoring and can also be controlled using the Mi Home app.

Philips 1000 Series: Rs 8,799

Equipped with VitaShield IPS (Intelligent Purification System) Technology with Auto Mode & Allergen Mode, it has a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of up to 270 m3/hour. Philips claims that this air purifier can removes 99.97% allergens & ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns, 100 times smaller than PM 2.5. It come with an extra-thick NanoProtect TRUE HEPA Series 1 Filter.

Panasonic F-PBJ30ADD: Rs 9,000



This one from Panasonic is has a CADR of 215 sqft with Nanoe-technology which can release OH radicals in water molecules which removes the effectiveness of bacteria and odour removal. It has a dirt sensor which detects PM 2.5 level and HEPA composite filter captures pollutants efficiently.

Rs 10,000 to Rs Rs 24,999

With a CADR of 225m3/h, this air purifier comes with a built-in humidifier along with an air quality sensor and filter change indicator. The filter keeps indoor air free from dust (PM2.5 and PM10), gases, smoke, odours, allergens and airborne infections. Its 'seven-stage' air purification process includes pre-filter, anti-bacterial filter, H13 grade HEPA filter, activated carbon, photo catalyst, UV light and ionizer.

HoneyWell AirTouch I8: Rs 16,999



It features a three-layer filtration process - the company's HiSiv filter, HEPA filter and a washable pre-filter - that eliminates large dust particles, bacteria, formaldehyde and volatile organic compounds. It claims to offer PM2.5 removal efficiency of more than 90 per cent. It has a touch panel for operations.

Havells AP22: Rs 11,700



The AP22 from Havells comes with a CADR (clean air delivery rate ) of 200m3/h and removes PM 2.5 upto 0.02 microns with a removal efficiency of 99.9 per cent. It comes with a health plus lock, child lock and filter replacement alert.

Kent Alps: Rs 17,990



Coming from the popular name in water purification system, Kent's Alps comes with HEPA filter with anti-bacterial coating dust collections technology and has high-efficiently removal of particulate matter. Ideal for room-size of up to 430 sq-ft, the Carbon filter removes odors. It comes with intelligent air quality monitoring system, has low operation noise and has filter change indicator as well.

Tefal Intense Pure Air Bedroom: Rs 14,999

Ideal for a room size of upto 350 sq ft, this has a 4 step filtration process. The pre-filter cadences bigger dust particles, the active carbon filter catches the odour, gas and volatile organic compounds, HEPA filter captures up to 99.99% of the particles and the fourth one which is the patented NanoCaptur filter, destroys carcinogenic formaldehyde.

It also has a filter change indicator and the timer feature of the air purifier facilitates optimal energy consumption.

Rs 25,000 upwards

This air purifier comes switch built-in PM 2.5 meter for real time air quality tracking. The company claims that the air purifier comes with a 5-stage filtration process and has a True HEPA filters capable of removing 99.97% of microscopic particles bigger than 0.3 microns. It is also equipped with refreshing energizers which release more than 8 millions/cc of negative ions helping remove pollen, bacteria, odours, and chemicals from the air. It is ideal for a room size of up to 300-500 sq.ft.

Sharp Air Purifier Fu-A80E: Rs 27,190

It is equipped with True HEPA Filter which the company claims reduces PM2.5 to close to ZERO mcg/m3 & Plasmacluster Ion Technology removes odour and Infections. It has a CADR of 480m3/h and has dust Sensors for Monitoring Quality of Air and Auto Restart Function.

BlueAir Sense + : Rs 31,999



One of the world's leading air purifier brand, it captures 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size and is capable of change air 5 times in one hour. It has been designed for a room of up to 200sq ft. It has motion sensors and is Wifi enabled for controlling it through mobile app.

Nirvana Being Purifiers: Rs 94,990 onwards

Nirvana Being has now launched Airgle AG600 PurePal Air Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier. Airgle Air Purifiers use cHEPA filtration which is certified to filter ultra-fine particles down to 0.3 microns and claims to offer efficiency of over 99.991 per cent. The Airgle AG600 features a 35 sq. ft. cHEPA filter, 3.5 lbs of premium deep carbon blend, the AG600 is perfect for small to medium-size rooms. The Airgle PurePal Clean Room AG900 Air Purifier features a 40 sq. ft. cHEPA filter, 6 lbs of premium deep carbon blend, along with the company's next-generation Titanium Pro module. The Airgle AG 600 is priced at Rs 94,990.00 and AG900 is priced at Rs 1,34,990. The company has installed air purifier solutions in prominent global companies such as NASA, Marriott, Deutsche Telecom, Bennett Coleman, Birla Group, Fab India and more.