Quote of the Day by GD Birla: ‘More enterprise and greater production are the only means by which the standard of living can be raised’

Who was G.D. Birla?

Ghanshyam Das Birla (G.D. Birla) was one of India’s most influential industrialists, philanthropists and nation-builders. Born on April 10, 1894, in Pilani, Rajasthan, he played a major role in building the Birla business empire and supporting India’s freedom movement.

G.D. Birla expanded his business interests across sectors, including textiles, jute, sugar, cement and banking, helping establish the Birla Group as one of India’s leading business houses. He was also closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and supported the Indian independence movement.

Beyond business, G.D. Birla was known for his contribution to education, healthcare and social development. He established several educational institutions, including the foundation that eventually led to the creation of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

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He was also instrumental in setting up institutions and initiatives aimed at promoting Indian education, industry and self-reliance. His legacy continues through the Birla family’s extensive contributions to business, education and philanthropy.

G.D. Birla passed away on June 11, 1983, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a pioneering Indian industrialist and philanthropist.

When was this quote said by GD Birla?

G.D. Birla made this statement during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He was addressing the Indian business community at a time when the global and domestic economy faced a massive economic crash, capital was scarce, and businesses were panicking.

What does this quote mean?

G.D. Birla’s quote argues that a society's prosperity depends entirely on its capacity to generate real wealth rather than how it divides existing resources. By linking "more enterprise" and "greater production" directly to a rising "standard of living," Birla highlights the foundational economic truth that a nation cannot consume what it does not first create.

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Birla is stating that real wealth is not measured by the amount of paper money in circulation, but by the physical volume of goods available to the public; therefore, the only sustainable way to lift citizens out of poverty and improve their quality of life is to actively grow the total economic pie through robust industrial and business expansion.