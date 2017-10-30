Google's cheeseburger emoji seems to be fixed after Chief Sundar Pichai steps in

Cheese in a burger could be a minor issue while buying it but how could it engage the CEO of the biggest internet company in the world? Well, it seems this new problem should be added to our list of first world problems.

Google Chief was driven into this debate when a tweet from Thomas Baekdal, Founder of Baekdal Media, sought a Twitter discussion on how the placement of cheese in the "burger emoji" differed on Google and another IT giant Apple.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc - Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

His tweet read, "We need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top," Baekdal tweeted along with the pictures of the different emojis.

This tweet began a massive discussion within the twitter community. The tweet has over 15,000 re-tweets. The topic of discussion was the placement of cheese in a burger where Apple's iOS chose to place the cheese slice above the patty and lettuce, Android's cheeseburger emoji placed the cheese on the bottom of the patty.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag - Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Sundar Pichai, India-born CEO of Google had a prompt and witty response to this delirium. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!," Pichai said in a tweet, which was retweeted by over 10,000 users.

To our surprise, Pichai seemed to have addressed the issue; the emoji seems to have been fixed. The emoji now places the cheese above the patty.

Google's match up with Apple is a classic in the tech industry and this was no different. The company has also waged direct competition in the smartphone segment with the Google Pixel phones introduced last year.

The company launched the second version of the Pixel phone this month and it has been garnerning more attention than ever mainly due its extensive use of artificial intelligence and an impressive camera that outscored Apple's latest iPhone's score in DXO rankings.