Microsoft Paint won't be scrapped; will be available on Windows Store for free

For many millennials, Microsoft Paint was their first blank slate to express creativity. With no need of pen and paper, one could carelessly imagine and create using simple tools. Now 32 years after it was launched, Microsoft has finally decided to let go of Microsoft Paint with the release of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

However, calling it entirely dead won't be correct. Microsoft wants its users to shift to a more advanced Paint 3D. As the name suggests, Paint 3D lets you access 2D as well as 3D tools to create a more immersive content. The company believes this software should also be able to replace the 3D Builder app.

Few of the most notable characteristics of the Paint launched in 1985 were simplicity and versatility. Right from plain old scribbling to sophisticated pieces of art, Microsoft Paint could cater to a wide range of users. The latest version of Paint came a long way from the one launched 32 years back but it still maintained a similar interface throughout these years.

Update: Microsoft clears that Paint won't die and will still be available on the Windows Store. However, the app will not come pre-loaded with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

The blog states, "we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. Amidst today's commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news:MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

The online community has come forward in reminiscing old days of Microsoft Paint.

MS Paint represents nostalgia, creative democracy, playfulness, and it got kids into drawing/painting - Amanda Jenkins (@MrsHuwLtd) #r4today - Nico Macdonald (@Nico_Macdonald) July 25, 2017

MS Paint is soon gonna become I miss Paint. #Deep - Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) July 25, 2017

i'm kind of emotional about ms paint being killed off, i remember all the sonic sprites i edited back in 2006 - teenage dortbag (@gere720) July 25, 2017