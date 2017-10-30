Nokia's cheapest Android phone might launch tomorrow; features, specifications leaked on Antutu

Since Nokia's re-launch under HMD Global, the Finnish company has made substantial leaps in the Indian market within a short period. The company has managed to achieve the eighth spot in the feature phone market from the July to September period this year. The new launch might push Nokia sales in the smartphone segment as well.

HMD Global is planning to launch the cheapest Nokia android phone in the Indian market. The company is launching this device in India exclusively. However, they might launch the device in other markets as well.

The launch is scheduled to happen on October 31 in Delhi-NCR at 11:30 am. The company has not revealed any details regarding the launch but it does claim that the new device will be the next milestone in Nokia smartphones.

The device was also leaked in an Antutu benchmark test, revealing most of the features expected of the device. According to the leak, the device will feature a Qualcomm Snaprdragon 212 chipset which will be assisted by 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The processor will come paired with Adreno 304 GPU.

Suprisingly, the company has placed a HD screen in this budget device. On the camera front, the device will feature a 5Megapixel front facing camera and an 8Megapixel primary camera. The device will run on Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Apart from the Nokia 2, HMD Global might also launch the Nokia 7 which is the company's take on mid-range segment. The device was launched earlier this month in China. The features on the device make a toned down version of their flagship Nokia 8.

The Nokia 7 comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 chipset but most other features of the smartphone make it a better fit for the flagship segment.

In terms of variants, the device was launched in a 4GB and 6GB variant. However, both variants will come equipped with 64GB internal storage. In India, the company might launch a single variant initially.

The device sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen which is paired with 3D curved glass on the back of the device. This gives the device a much premium design when compared to other devices offered in this price segment. The frame is made using 7000 series aluminum for better durability.

The device comes with a 16 Megapixel primary camera similar to the one found on the Nokia 8. The camera uses Carl Zeiss lens for better imagery. The camera module also has the same f/1.8 aperture which will enable better low-light photography.

The camera also sports the 'Bothie' feature which made its debut with the Nokia 8. The feature was based on Nokia's new Dual-sight technology. The pricing of the device is expected to fall in the range of Rs 24,999 to Rs 26,999.