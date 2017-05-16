Nokia 3310 launched at Rs 3,310, to be available from May 18

Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year, HMD Global has announced the launch of Nokia 3310 for the Indian market. The new 3310, also referred as 3310 (2017) is the revamped version of the iconic 3310 which was first launched in the year 2000. The new Nokia 3310 has been priced at Rs 3,310 and will go on sale starting May 18 in offline channel only. The device will be available in four colours - red, yellow, blue and grey.

The Nokia 3310 continues to be a feature phone with a few necessary upgrades. It now has a coloured 2.4-inch display with 240x320 pixel resolution. Running Nokia Series 30+, it supports 2.5 G for basic internet browsing using Opera Mini browser. It features a 2MP rear camera with LED flash and as the device offers limited storage of 16MB, one can use a microSD card of up to 32GB for storing images.

For music, the device packs in a FM Radio and an MP3 player. Connectivity options onboard include Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM for images and videos. It measures 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm and weighs 79.6 gram. The biggest USP of the 3310 is the 1200 mAh battery with a 22.1 hours talk time and up to 25 days of standby time. The one launched in India is a dual-SIM variant with support for microSIM.

"Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It's got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you're after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won't let you down," said Ajey Mehta, VP-India, HMD Global.