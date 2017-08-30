Nokia 6 to go on second sale today on Amazon India; specifications, offers

Nokia 6 will be going on sale for the second time today. The device is priced at Rs 14,999 and is being sold by HMD Global via Amazon India at 12pm. The device features a moderately powered chipset in comparison to the competition within the same price bracket.

Nokia 6 was chosen as the face of Nokia when the brand unveiled itself earlier this year. Nokia 6 was the highest-specked device launched among the other three android-powered devices.

Nokia 6's built seems like a refined version of the popular Lumia line-up. It features a similar design on the back of the device.

Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 were mainly targeted at offline buyers whereas Nokia 6 has been the brand's front online. Despite an early launch, the device was made available in the latter half the year due to delays after the application of GST.

Here are the key features of the device:

Nokia 6 houses a 16Megapixel primary camera and an 8Megapixl front facing camera which is also capable of auto focus

The screen is a 5.5-inch FullHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 401ppi

The device comes with Android v7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and the company has promised a Oreo update soon

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa core processor which is assisted by 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory

The phone also has dual-SIM (4G+4G) with Micro SD card hybrid support

The device extracts power from a 3000mAH lithium-ion battery. It also holds a fingerprint scanner under the screen

Nokia 6 also comes with dual Speakers with dedicated amplifier and Dolby Digital Sound

Amazon is also giving away various offers with the purchase of Nokia 6. Amazon Prime members will get Rs 1000 cashback in Amazon Pay balance. All Nokia 6 customers who sign in to the Kindle app will get 80 per cent off on Kindle eBooks upto Rs 300. MakeMyTrip is offering Rs 2,500 off (1,800 on hotels, Rs 700 on Flights) on transactions on its site. Vodafone users will get 45GB of free data for 5 months with the purchase of Nokia 6.