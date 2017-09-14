Nokia 9 leaked in Geekbench listing with Snapdragon 835, dual camera setup

HMD Global is planning to launch Nokia 9, the flagship all Nokia fans have been waiting for eagerly. The launch may happen soon. Most other major flagships of the year have already been launched and Nokia 9 will be one of the last ones releasing this year.

A Geekbench listing revealed the specifications of the device which is also an indicative of near launch. The specifications fall in line with other details leaked before. The device will come with top notch components.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 which also features on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and OnePlus 5. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM, Adreno 540 GPU, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. However, previous leaks indicated towards more RAM variants; one with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

One of the biggest USPs of the device will be the Carl-Zeiss optics that will come with dual-camera set-up. The camera will have 4K shooting capability and at least of the modules will feature a 12Megapixel unit.

So far, it seems like Nokia will not be jumping bezel-less display wagon however, the phone might come with slimmer bezels than usual. The device is expected to feature Android's latest Oreo 8.0.

The device is also expected feature IP68 water and dust protection. Nokia recently launched Nokia 8 which also comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Nokia 8 also houses a 13MP plus 13MP dual rear camera with RGB and monochrome sensor and a 12Megapixel front facing snapper.

Nokia 8 was Nokia's first Android device with Carl Zeiss optics and both the cameras support 4K video capture. The camera comes with a unique bothie feature that can capture from the front and rear facing cameras simultaneously.