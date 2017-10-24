OnePlus 5T with bezel-less display leaked in renders, expected to launch soon

OnePlus 5 did well in the Indian market this year with sales countering those of Apple and Samsung in the premium segment. The company even managed to outperform Apple in the online segment for the second quarter of this year. However, most new flagships are out and all of them have an obvious edge over OnePlus.

It's the year of full-screen displays and flagships are the forerunners in this new technology trend. OnePlus is also planning to fill this void in its line-up by launching the new OnePlus 5T. The device has been leaked on more than few instances. A picture leaked by Android Authority showed a new bezel-less display of the the OnePlus 5T. The render of the device also shows the company's 'Never Settle' logo on the screen. Recently, the device's renders also surfaced on Chinese social media network, Weibo.

One day before this leak, a screenshot of the company's website leaked the official page of the device with a blurry picture of OnePlus 5T.

Falling in line with the previous rumours, the OnePlus 5T is seen with a full screen display on the front panel. The device is expected to feature a 6-inch display. Considering this new design, OnePlus will have to shift the fingerprint sensor to the rear panel of the device.

Apart from fingerprint sensor, the rear panel looks identical to the current flagship, OnePlus 5. In terms of specifications, the device is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The launch of the device is expected to happen anytime soon. Recently, a media invite surfaced which claimed the launch will happen on November 5. However, OnePlus was quick to deny the reports. Going by last year's launch of OnePlus 3T, the new device should launch in November this year.

Recent reports suggested that the OnePlus 5 was already out of stock in a few markets. This strongly indicates that there is another device the company is working on to replace the OnePlus 5.

Last year, the company made substantial changes in the front camera and processor of the device. This year, the change will mostly be in terms of display.