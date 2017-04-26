OnePlus dual camera confirmed in leaked picture; might compete with iPhone's dual-lens

OnePlus has created a very unique brand image for itself. Even though many in the tech industry believe that OnePlus devices are the best in their respective price segment, the company completely disagrees. Instead of using the price point as a bargain, OnePlus Chief Carl Pei asked the consumers to ignore the price-tag of the device and compare the phone to any premium segment device.

In 2016, with the launch of OnePlus 3, the company proved it point. The device was not only treated as the best in its price segment but was easily comparable to premium smartphones that cost twice as much.

The new OnePlus 5 is reported to launch in a couple of months from now but its features have already started surfacing online. According to a report by India Today Tech, the device will sport a dual camera setup. What this means is that the Chinese company is leaving no stone unturned to keep it's 'phone of the year' title secure.

The India Today report even gives us a glimpse of how the phone might look. In the picture, the device shown doesn't sport any antenna lines or even sandpaper back. The company's latest matte black OnePlus 3T received an overwhelming response which can be the reason why OnePlus can prefer a solid single tone back.

In terms of specifications, the device is still a mystery. But considering its OnePlus, the device will go full throttle with the spec-sheet. There was a specific rumour which suggested that the device will come with 8GB RAM but there's nothing official on that either.

OnePlus has tremendous potential to repeat what it did in 2016. Most popular brands in India might face a tough competition from the Chinese smartphone brand. Apart from the premium flagship devices like iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8, only Xiaomi's Mi 6 is a potential contender for the upcoming OnePlus 5.