Reliance JioPhone unlimited calling capped at 300 minutes; all you need to know

Recently Reliance Jio started shipping the JioPhone to its customers who had paid a third of the device's price to pre-book it. One of the biggest selling points of the device was that the company is offering free calls on the device. However, this feature comes with its own terms and condition.

According to the company, the company will allow a maximum of 300 minutes (5 hours) per day. Jio claims that this cap has been placed to avoid misuse of the service. The company will have the right to suspend the service if it gets suspicious of any misuse. The connection can only be used for personal use according to the terms and conditions.

"This Plan is intended only for personal use of included services. RJIL reserves the right to discontinue the free Voice benefits offered as part of this Plan in case of misuse/ fraudulent use/ unauthorised telemarketing and commercial use," reads the terms and conditions of the recharge.

Other than a cap of 300 minutes a day, the user will also be limited to 100 SMSs per day. However, this limit has been placed by TRAI. Other network operators like Vodafone, Idea and Airtel have to subscribe to the same daily limit.

Even with unlimited calling plans other operators have a similar cap. Airtel's calls are capped at 250 minutes a day or 1000 minutes in seven consecutive days. With Vodafone "Customers using more than 1000 minutes (local +STD) in any period of consecutive 7 days, will be charged at 30p per minute for rest of 7 days period."

As the company has started delivering the device, terms and conditions are being laid on the consumers. Reliance Industries revealed a list of terms and conditions on its official website.

According to these conditions, the user can return the device before a period of three years but that would lead to losing the entire or a part of the amount you paid while buying the device.

Users that return their device within a period of one year will get no money in return. Buyers that return the device between the periods of 12 months to 24 months from the date of purchase will get Rs 500 in return. Users that return the device within a period of 24 to 36 months will receive Rs 1,000 in return and buyers that return it after completing all three years will get the entire sum of Rs 1,500.

Even to keep the device, the user will compulsorily have to keep recharging their balance on a monthly basis. Reliance Industries has even set a threshold of recharges worth Rs 1,500 per year or the company will repossess the device.