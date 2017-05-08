Samsung Galaxy Note 7 comeback: Note 7R likely to launch in India at cheaper price

Samsung lost of a lot of money (around $17billion) and also dented its otherwise reliable brand image after the launch of Galaxy Note 7 last year. The Note 7 headed to a great start initially but quickly dipped after a series of "explosive" events. However, Samsung seems to have fixed the problem and is planning to bring back the Note 7 as Note 7R.

Devices with similar model numbers SM-N935S, SM-N935K and SM-N935L have made it through FCC certification, according to Blog of Mobile . The numbers indicate that these devices are going to launch in the company's home turf South Korea and a few Asian markets which includes India and China.



The new device will be a refurbished version of the Note 7 which was launched back in October. One major change will be the battery. Samsung is likely to place a smaller battery to avoid any fire-issues this time.

The brand suffered a great deal after the entire fiasco that followed the launch of Note 7. Bringing back the device is a major step for the South Korean company. However, it will, in all probability, avoid the US market which was one of the major epicenters of the tragic fiasco.



The new device is expected to carry the same design and look. In terms of pricing, the device is likely to be placed below Rs 40,000 which is still a good price for the device. Users in India were not able to get their hands on the device the first time it was launched, despite pre-booking it. However, if Samsung manages to decrease the price further, it will be easier for the buyers to overlook the fact that it's a refurbished device.

The device is expected to run on Samsung's Exynos 8890 64-bit octa-core processor. Note 7R may continue with the same storage options as well; 64 GB of internal storage which will be expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.