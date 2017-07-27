WhatsApp users share 55 billion texts, 4.5 billion photos, 1 billion videos daily

WhatsApp reached another milestone with its user base. In its official blog made an announcement that it reached a user base of 1 billion daily users and a massive 1.3 billion monthly users of the app. The instant messaging platform is already the biggest in the world and is growing rapidly. Last year, the messaging app had released data suggesting that 1 billion people used WhatsApp monthly.

"Whether it's sharing personalized photos and videos, connecting through video calling, or keeping friends updated throughout the day with Status, communicating on WhatsApp has never been easier or more personal. We are humbled that so many people are using these new features to connect with one another in their own special way," the company posted on their blog post.

The data also revealed that around 55 billion messages were sent per day on WhatsApp, 4.5 billion photos shared per day and 1 billion videos shared per day.

Recently, WhatsApp users got an update to make all type of file transfers. The new update can be downloaded from Android's Play Store. The new update will essentially make sharing pictures and any kind of file formats easy for the users.

Other than the new file sharing feature, users will also be able to change the text format within the application. In order to do so, when typing text in a chat, you can tap and hold to select the text to easily bold, strikethrough or italicize it.

While using the in-app camera, the user can now swipe up to get a preview of all the photos and videos for easy uploads.

Other than these changes, the in-app calling feature will also get a slightly modified layout. Instead of swiping to the left or right to pick up or reject a call the user will now have to swipe up to pick or reject calls. One of the most popular uses of the instant messaging application was to send and receive pictures.