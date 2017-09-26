Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale is on; first Re 1 flash sale at 11am

Xiaomi is back with its Diwali sale with offers on smartphones accessories. The sale began today and will last till September 29. During this sale period buyers will have a chance to win various offers and deals. 'The Diya Hun' contest is online and users can play to win discounts.

Last year Xiaomi's sale was fairly popular with the Mi fans and was conducted in the month of October. The second version of Diwali with Mi sale will begin tomorrow and the Chinese brand has a lot to offer this time. Offers range smartphones to smart home products like Air Purifiers and bluetooth speakers.

Similar to last year, the company has launched the bid to win and Re 1 flash sales. Interested Mi Account holders can win coupons daily at 10 AM during the sale period whereas the Re 1 flash sale will be conducted at 11am and 5pm daily.

The bid to win contest can only be played on the mobile application of the company which will be played twice daily at 2pm and 6pm. Another contest called Fastest Fingers First will be conducted at 4pm daily during the sale period.

The company has paired up various brands for additional discounts in payment. Users that pay using Paytm will receive a cashback of Rs 1,111 on their next domestic flight booking done via Paytm. The company will offer an additional Rs 400 cashback on every Redmi Note 4 purchased via Paytm. Buyers will get three months of Hungama Play and an entire years subscription of Hungama Music for free.

Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available at Rs 14,999 which comes with a dual camera setup which the company claims is the same module that features on the flagship Mi 6. The device is Xiaomi's first Android One device that will get stock android and receive frequent updates.

The Redmi Note 4 (3GB RA,32GB ROM variant) will be offered at a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 9,999. The higher variant (4GB RAM,64GB ROM variant) is priced at Rs 10,999 with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 off and will be up for grabs at Rs 10,999. The company will be offering a special lake blue edition of the device at Rs 12,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

Redmi 4A (2GB RAM,16GB ROM variant) will continue to be available at Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant will be sell at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi will be giving out offers on various Mi accessories as well. The company is offering the Mi Headphones comfort at Rs 2,699, the in-ear headphones basic at Rs 499. The Mi in-ear headphones Pro HD silver will get a discount of Rs 200 and will be available at Rs 1,799. Xiaomi's 10,000mAh powerbank will be available with a discount of Rs 300 and the 20,000mAh variant will get a price cut of Rs 400.

The Mi Air Purifier will sell at Rs 8,499 down from Rs 9,999. The AirPurifier bundle will be available at Rs 9,998, down from Rs 12,498.