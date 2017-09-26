Xiaomi's new Redmi 5 Plus retail box leaked, launch expected soon

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the next generation of Redmi devices and that became evident when a red box with the number '5' embossed on it was leaked. The Redmi series has been one of the most successful smartphone series in the Indian market.

According to a report by Mydrivers, this leak could indicate the launch of Redmi 5 series of devices. Last year, Xiaomi had launched an array of Redmi devices starting from Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4. This time the company might launch an additional Redmi 4 Plus, which might be placed somewhere between the Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5. The leaked picture shows a box with Redmi 5 Plus written on it.

So far, leaks have suggested that the Redmi 5 Plus won't overhaul the design from last year's Redmi 4 but might give the device more rounded edges and shift the antenna line to the edge, similar to the Mi 5X and Mi A1.

The Redmi Note 5 is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 630 chipset which will be launched in a two variants; 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and 4GB RAM, 64GB storage.

The 'Plus' suffix is an obvious indicator that the device will be larger than the normal version and will come with FullHD resolution instead of a 720p screen. However, reports suggest that Xiaomi might go for MediaTek's Helio P25 and also launch a Snapdragon variant for various markets.

On the camera front, the company is expected to take a strong departure from the previous model. The device is rumoured to launch with a dual camera setup; one module housing a 16Megapixel sensor and another with a 5Megapixel sensor. The device is even expected to bump up the front facing camera with a 12Megapixel sensor.