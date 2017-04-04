Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi Band 2 and powerbanks at at Re 1

Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi will host Mi Fan Festival on April 6 which will see sale of products and accessories at discounted prices.

The firm will also host a Re.1 flash sale on the app for the Redmi Note 4. The app-only sale which will start at 10 am will have Redmi Note 4 phones on the Mi Store app.

At 2 pm, 40 Mi Band 2 and 50 10000 mAh Mi Power Banks will be sold for Re. 1 as well. The Redmi 4A Rose Gold variant and Redmi Note 4 smartphones will be available for Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively during the sale.

Cashback

Mi.com is also offering a 5 per cent cashback with State Bank of India Debit and Credit Cards on April 6, on a minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000. The maximum cashback offered will be Rs 500.

EMI options

Those who purchase via Axis Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank credit cards are eligible for no-cost EMI.

One can make purchase under the above offer of a single offer product in a single transaction by a user through the website.

The no-cost EMI offer is not applicable to purchase made through debit cards, net banking or cash on delivery.

Special offer

One can also buy a Mi Max Prime at a no-cost EMI during the festival. Mi Max sports a 6.44-inch screen and a 4850mAh battery.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 652/650 processor, 16MP PDAF camera and fingerprint recognition. The front surface is covered by 2.5D glass made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Mi Max Prime has 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The firm will offer coupons for all accessories at 10 AM from April 3 to April 5. The firm is also giving a discount of Rs 200 on protection plans for Mi Devices against accidental or liquid damage.