Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite to go on first sale today; price, features, specifications

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite will go on their first sale today on Amazon and Mi.com. The prices start at Rs 6,999 and goes all the way to Rs 10,999. The new 'Y' series introduced by Xiaomi is placed close to the other Redmi series devices in the segment. However, these devices have been tweaked to appeal young consumers.

The Xiaomi device was launched last week at an event in Delhi. India is one of the first countries to receive the device. The sale will begin at 12pm today. Considering how previous Xiaomi devices got sold out, the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are expected to go out of stock in a matter of minutes. To have a better chance at buying the device, the user is advised to sign in before time, enter the address and card details before 12pm.

Both the Redmi devices will come with MIUI 8 out of the box but have been included in the list of devices that will get the MIUI 9 update.

The talking point of the new Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is the 16Megapixel front facing camera and a 16Megapixel primary camera. The device not only features a high definition module but also performs better in terms of low-light pictures. The front facing camera will come with an LED flash and a 76.4 degree wide angle lens.

The device comes with curved edges and sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The device sports a 5.5 inch HD display which will be covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The device uses aluminum alloy mid-frame for better heat dissipation.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. The latest-gen processor will be couple with either 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, or 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The 3GB variant will be priced at Rs 8,999, whereas the higher 4GB variant will be available at Rs 10,999. The device comes with a dedicated RedmicroSD card slot with dual nano SIM support. Xiaomi will also offer an infrared remote with the device.

The Redmi Y1 will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 for 32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for 64GB variant. On the other hand, Redmi Y1 Lite will come with a price tag of Rs 6,999. With this, buyers will have three variants of the Redmi Y1 series to choose from.

The lighter variant of the Redmi Y-series, Redmi Y1 Lite will weigh at a little 150 grams. The screen on Redmi Y1 Lite will sport the same 5.5-inch HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass as seen on the Redmi Y1. The primary camera on the lighter variant of Redmi Y-series will be a 13Megapixel shooter. No details were disclosed about the selfie camera on the Redmi Y1 Lite, though.

The processor on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite will be a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. The powerhouse on this device will be a 3080mAh battery which can last a day.