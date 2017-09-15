Bollywood pins hope on Kangana Ranaut's Simran to end box office dry spell

It has been a slow Friday at the box office. Taran Adarsh, who tweeted about it, has been lamenting the poor business Fridays have been witnessing for a while.

A new Friday... But the story remains the same... New film releases open [morning + noon shows] to dull response. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

Kangana Ranaut's much anticipated movie Simran has released today. Although there are very high chances that the collections would pick up over the weekend, as has been the general trend, the day so far has not been impressive.

Same happened with last Friday's releases, Poster Boys and Daddy, both of which could not impress the audience. Poster Boys that features the Deol brothers wrapped up the first week with only Rs 11.20 crore.

#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 90 lakhs. Total: â¹ 11.20 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

Unlike these movies, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's offbeat movie, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been sailing through against the disappointing current. Although its momentum has slowed down, but it is safe to say that Poster Boys and Daddy's lack of impact helped RS Prasanna's movie.

Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie is a hit and has managed to collect Rs 35.76 crore at the end of two weeks, significantly more than its budget of Rs 24 crore, despite not having an A-lister.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Wk 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr, Sun 3.34 cr, Mon 1.04 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 93 lakhs, Thu 91 lakhs. Total: â¹ 35.76 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan...

Week 1: â¹ 24.03 cr

Week 2: â¹ 11.73 cr

Total: â¹ 35.76 cr

India biz. HIT.#SMS - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

So, naturally Bollywood has been pinning its hope on the Kangana Ranaut movie, inspired by the life of a Punjabi woman, Sandeep Kaur, who was given a term of 66 months in a Federal prison in USA for robbing two banks.