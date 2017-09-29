Mahesh Babu's SPYder collects Rs 51 crore on first day at box office, inching towards Rs 100 crore

AR Murugadoss' latest offering SPYder featuring superstar Mahesh Babu has been doing steady business in the country as well as abroad. Made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, SPYder has been touted as the Ghajini director's magnum opus. This bilingual spy thriller, made in both Tamil and Telugu languages is also Mahesh Babu's first Tamil movie. Considering the recent run Telugu cinema has been witnessing, there are reasons to expect a lot from Mahesh Babu's SPYder. So far the movie has managed to deliver.



A report in Forbes mentioned that SPYder is the third Indian film and only the sixth film ever to have such a grand opening. SPYder opened on the fifth spot in the USA box office that is currently witnessing the run of Kingsman: The Golden Circle that boasts of a super star cast with the likes of Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore and Channing Tatum.



Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie collected Rs 7.45 crore on the first two days in the USA.

Ramesh Bala, trade analyst, also took to Twitter to mention the movie's collection in Chennai on its first two days.

#SPYder rocks #Chennai City Box office and collects â¹ 1.30 Cr in 2 days.. Big weekend ahead.. pic.twitter.com/N6gAL44VPz - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 29, 2017

The official handle of the movie tweeted that SPYder had collected Rs 51 crore worldwide on its first day.

Harris Jayaraj, the music composer of the movie also tweeted out the same.

Thank you all for this amazing response, unconditional love and wishes from around the world. #Spyderpic.twitter.com/HYdNRQuxlX - Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) September 29, 2017

The movie has been receiving mixed responses, with fans of Jr NTR and fans of Mahesh Babu clashing on social media to assert the dominance of Jai Lava Kusa and SPYder respectively at the box office.



Superstar Rajnikanth also chimed in with the Twitterati and congratulated AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu on the performance of the movie and called it 'superb'.

SPYder also stars SJ Suriyah, RJ Balaji, Rakul Preet Singh and Bharath in key roles, along with Mahesh Babu. This spy thriller is the first movie of the superstar with the Ghajini director.