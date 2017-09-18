Simran Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana's movie manages to make Rs 10.65 crore

While a lot of hope was pinned on Kangana Ranaut's latest movie, Simran is still taking its time to pull in audiences. Although it started off slow, collections of Hansal Mehta's movie picked up on Saturday. However, its growth on Sunday remained limited due to the India-Australia ODI.

#Simran showed good growth on Sat, but the growth on Sun was limited due to the cricket match... Overall, the trending was positive... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Hence, after 3 days, Simran has managed to only make an unimpressive total of Rs 10.65 crore, Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: â¹ 10.65 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Kangana's movie released with Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central, which has also been unable to mint a notable collection, but whose overall growth has been better than Ranaut's Simran. In fact, if growth is to be taken into account, Simran's growth rate actually fell on Sunday.

#Simran day-wise growth in %...

Sat [vis-Ã -vis Fri]: 35.74%

Sun [vis-Ã -vis Sat]: 9.57%

India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Simran opened to mixed responses, with critics comparing Ranaut's latest movie with her most-loved, Queen, that catapulted her to stardom. Although Ranaut's performance has been widely appreciated, the film has been criticised for its limp second-half, with some critics even calling the movie disappointing.

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular character, Simran, whose portrayal is inspired from the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, a homely girl who falls into the world of crime after taking to gambling. Kaur is currently serving jail-time in a Federal prison in America.

