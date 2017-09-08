Vivegam Box Office: After Baahubali 2, Ajith's movie sets new records in worldwide collections

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: September 8, 2017 | 15:18 IST
While it has been a disappointing year for Bollywood so far, non-Hindi movies have been ringing the cash counters and ruling the screens worldwide. Recently Baahubali shattered a host of records but there are now movies that are very close to dethroning Prabhas' blockbuster hit. For instance, Ajith's Vivegam.
Vivegam has been ruling the cash counters since its release. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, tweeted yesterday that Vivegam became the fastest movie in Chennai to collect Rs 9.05 crore.
However, it is not only Ajith's Indian fans that have shown so much love for his movie. Vivegam has been ruling the screens worldwide. It received an extension for a third weekend in the UK.
Even in the USA, the movie has been doing great business.
Vivegam even became Ajith's highest grosser in France.
Not only that, it has been ruling Malaysia as well.
Directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, Ajith's Vivegam is a spy thriller and revolves around the head of a counter-terrorism squad who goes rogue. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Hassan and Vivek Oberoi.