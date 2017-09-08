Vivegam Box Office: After Baahubali 2, Ajith's movie sets new records in worldwide collections

While it has been a disappointing year for Bollywood so far, non-Hindi movies have been ringing the cash counters and ruling the screens worldwide. Recently Baahubali shattered a host of records but there are now movies that are very close to dethroning Prabhas' blockbuster hit. For instance, Ajith's Vivegam.

Vivegam has been ruling the cash counters since its release. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, tweeted yesterday that Vivegam became the fastest movie in Chennai to collect Rs 9.05 crore.

#VIVEGAMJoins9CrClub in #Chennai City.. The Fastest movie to do so in 2 weeks.. â¹ 9.05 Cr.. Another big weekend ahead.. ð pic.twitter.com/kT4SiyBcuH - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 7, 2017

However, it is not only Ajith's Indian fans that have shown so much love for his movie. Vivegam has been ruling the screens worldwide. It received an extension for a third weekend in the UK.

Even in the USA, the movie has been doing great business.

#USA Box Office : #Vivegam (Till Sep 6th) - $522,091 [â¹ 3.34 Crs] VIVEGAM REIGNS WW BOX OFFICE - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 7, 2017

Vivegam even became Ajith's highest grosser in France.

Not only that, it has been ruling Malaysia as well.

#VivegamInMalaysia continues in 65 Centers in it's 3rd week.. A Big Blockbuster there.. pic.twitter.com/mHNeZjV5uj - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2017

Directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, Ajith's Vivegam is a spy thriller and revolves around the head of a counter-terrorism squad who goes rogue. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Hassan and Vivek Oberoi.