Baahubali fans can now take a trip to Mahishmati at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

If you spent countless sleepless nights wondering "Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?", if you waited anxiously for Devasana to be rescued from the evil clutches of Bhallaladeva, if you jumped in joy as Mahendra Baahubali decided to take revenge on his back-stabbing and usurper uncle, then we have some really good news for you. Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad has turned the sets of the Baahubali movies into a tourist attraction inside their sprawling campus and you can now visit the kingdoms of Mahishmati and Kunthala.

The extravagant sets of the movies were made on a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore and sprawls across 100 acres. Tickets are priced at Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,349. Visitors will also be given a tour of other attractions within Ramoji Film City's sprawling 1,000-acre campus.



Students and corporate offices can also make bookings for special packages.

The tour has suddenly become the greatest attraction of the film city. The sets of Baahubali were made by National Award winner Sabu Cyril. Along with the sets, some props that were used in the movies are also showcased there.

A report in mid-day mentions that producer Shobu Yarlagada said that officials from Ramoji Film City approached the Baahubali makers. "The officials at Ramoji approached us with the idea and we were happy to oblige. It took us months to create the set and we were anyway planning to retain the set for later use. What better than to feel that we've created something for posterity," he said.



The production team of Baahubali is not taking any share from the sets. Yarlagada said that they work with Ramoji on a regular basis and that their relationship goes beyond any monetary agreement.