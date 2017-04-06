BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
COLUMNS
The Finance Bill 2017 proposed few changes in relation to transfer pricing and aligning the Indian regulations to the Base Erosion and Profit Sharing ('BEPS') Action Plan.
There were high expectations from the budget 2017, as it was presented about three months after the biggest economic experiment in Indian history.
The Budget has the potential to reverse the declining investment cycle and spur demand growth, eventually building up to 7 per cent-plus GDP growth in 2017/18
Still, the 'narrow' corridor managed to include measures to boost consumption, to provide growth stimulus, and to ensure fiscal discipline.
This Budget has relied on strengthening strategies for agricultural progress articulated in the previous year, rather than new initiatives
FM Jaitley has been prudent financially and focused on some good proposals, but he has not unveiled any breakthrough idea
News You Can Use
- Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
- India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
- Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
- Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
- Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
- To counter Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel to offer free data for 12 months