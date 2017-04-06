Budget 2017, Union Budget, Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Parliament

Budget 2017 proposals - TP and BEPS

Devang Buddhadev
Budget 2017 proposals - TP and BEPS

The Finance Bill 2017 proposed few changes in relation to transfer pricing and aligning the Indian regulations to the Base Erosion and Profit Sharing ('BEPS') Action Plan.

 
 

Union Budget 2017: Adjustment on adjustment regime in transfer pricing

More

A fiscally prudent reformist Budget 2017

There were high expectations from the budget 2017, as it was presented about three months after the biggest economic experiment in Indian history.
More

Big Changes

The Budget has the potential to reverse the declining investment cycle and spur demand growth, eventually building up to 7 per cent-plus GDP growth in 2017/18
More

Straight and Narrow

Still, the 'narrow' corridor managed to include measures to boost consumption, to provide growth stimulus, and to ensure fiscal discipline.

More

Budget 2017: Relief for the middle class and small businesses

More

Real estate could recover with industry focussed tax benefits

More

The 'indirect transfer provisions' monster

More
 
 

Big ticket to small and medium enterprises

More

Union Budget 2017: Special focus on Infrastructure & Affordable Housing

More

More of the Same

This Budget has relied on strengthening strategies for agricultural progress articulated in the previous year, rather than new initiatives

More

The Missing Feel-good Factor

FM Jaitley has been prudent financially and focused on some good proposals, but he has not unveiled any breakthrough idea

More

Budget 2017 is out. Is it right time to invest in the markets?

More

'More measures needed to facilitate digital migration'

More

Budget 2017: Reorganizing tax rates for boosting growth

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
The great Indian mutual fund tragedy and how not to repeat it The great Indian mutual fund tragedy and how not to repeat it
Sanjay Bhargava
Tax relief: Six things to do before March 31 Tax relief: Six things to do before March 31
Homi Mistry, Niji Arora and Tarika Goel
Digitisation of insurance policies: Scope and future Digitisation of insurance policies: Scope and future
Naval Goel
More