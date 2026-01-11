‘We had an existential crisis’: Techie explains why he and wife left US after 12 Years and move back to India

For many Indians, building a career in the United States is a lifelong dream. High-paying jobs, advanced work culture, and global exposure make it a tempting destination. But for some, even success abroad can’t replace the pull of home.

In a recent Desi Return podcast, a senior tech professional explained why he and his wife decided to return to India after 12 years at Microsoft, leaving behind a stable life, a high-paying job, and a house.

Advertisement

From Hyderabad to the US

He started his career at Microsoft in Hyderabad, but soon felt stuck. “The main reason was the kind of work we were doing at the Hyderabad center—it was largely outsourced, and the quality wasn’t where I wanted it to be. I felt I had hit a ceiling in terms of growth,” he said.

Social pressure added to the push. “Why don’t you move to the US?” was a common question. A business trip to Microsoft’s US headquarters on a B1 visa changed everything. “That experience pushed me to plan a move to the US for professional growth,” he recalled.

An internal L1B transfer made the move easier, avoiding the uncertainty of the H-1B lottery. His goals were simple: gain global experience, grow professionally, and eventually start his own venture. Inspired by India’s startup boom, he reflected, “I kept thinking, ‘Why can’t I build something like this?’”

Advertisement

In the US, he worked across several teams, including Office 365. “It was one of the richest groups in the company and a cash-flow machine,” he said. “I gave my life to Microsoft.”

The turning point

Even while succeeding professionally, he always planned to return to India. “While boarding the flight, I told myself I’d come back in three years. Of course, everyone hears that and thinks it won’t happen.”

Life, however, had other plans. In 2013, their daughter was born prematurely and spent nearly four months in the NICU. “That period was medically and emotionally exhausting,” he said. Visa restrictions also affected his wife’s career — a struggle many immigrant families face.

By 2015, work pressure, health concerns, and family responsibilities collided. “We had an existential crisis,” he said. Global events like the Sandy Hook shooting and the Black Lives Matter movement made them rethink life abroad. “We realised the US also has serious problems—just like India.”

Advertisement

Starting over in India

Returning home came with challenges. Their main concern was their daughter’s adjustment, which they solved by finding an IB school. Professionally, starting a business was harder than expected. “Building a business is nothing like working a job,” he said. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a restart in 2022. Today, both are building AI startups, supported by angel investors.

Two worlds, different realities

Reflecting on the move, he said, “India is time-rich but money-poor, unlike the US.” But beyond finances, being close to family and reconnecting with cultural roots made a difference. “After coming back, we realized something was missing in the US, but we couldn’t explain it then. Now, we can,” he said.

For the couple, returning to India was not a step back, but a realignment of priorities — a move inward toward a life that finally felt complete.