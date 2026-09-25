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Financial Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Increase in Wealth for Gemini, Know the Condition of All Signs

Financial Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Increase in Wealth for Gemini, Know the Condition of All Signs

Today's Financial Horoscope, September 25, 2026: The tendency to take risks in work and business will increase. There will be activity in long-term ventures, and your financial gains will rise.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • New Delhi,
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Financial Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Increase in Wealth for Gemini, Know the Condition of All SignsFinancial Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026

Aries: Financial side will strengthen, financial matters will improve
Aries natives will see a strong financial position. You will make important decisions related to money and remain motivated by desired achievements.

Your financial plans will receive full support and your courage will increase. Everyone will be impressed by your talent, and financial matters will be fully resolved.

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Taurus: Financial gains will increase, pending matters will be resolved easily
Taurus natives will have a very strong financial condition. You will handle your responsibilities well and profits will be boosted.

Business will be as expected. Long-pending issues will be resolved and you will play a prominent role in financial discussions.

Gemini: Will consider taking more risks in business, increase in wealth
Gemini natives will focus on their commercial interests and accelerate their work. Your wealth will increase.

The tendency to take risks in business will grow. You will be active in long-term activities and your financial gains will rise.

Cancer: Avoid initiating financial discussions, achieve your goals with prudence
Cancer natives should avoid initiating financial discussions. Your various efforts will remain ordinary.

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Maintain harmony with circumstances as challenges may arise. Achieve your goals with prudence and remain fully alert.

Leo: Financial transactions will be effective, business activities will get a boost
Leo natives will be very effective in financial transactions and will make full use of the opportunities received.

Your business activities will be promoted. You will maintain important efforts, fostering cooperation and increasing achievements.

Virgo: Control your expenses, do not fall for fraudsters’ temptations
Virgo natives need to control their financial expenses. Continue trying to capitalise on business opportunities.

Your financial activities will remain moderate. Do not fall for fraudsters’ temptations and remain fully diligent.

Libra: Financial gains will increase, keep your transactions clear
Libra natives will see an increase in financial gains and will show full enthusiasm in the workplace. Emphasis on savings will continue.

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There will be improvement in the business side and you will work quickly. Financial transactions will be completely transparent and meetings will be successful.

Scorpio: Financial side will be strong, position and prestige will be strengthened
Scorpio natives will have a strong financial position. You will perform much better in management matters.

Your position and prestige will be strengthened. You may purchase vehicles and other useful items. Maintain momentum in business but avoid haste.

Sagittarius: Financial situation will remain balanced, possibility of business travel
Sagittarius natives will have a balanced financial position. Commercial matters will gain momentum and there will be a sense of expansion in the workplace.

A professional trip is possible, which will increase profits. Your interest in risky matters will continue.

Capricorn: Increase in wealth, may receive a valuable gift
Capricorn natives will have increased confidence in savings and commercial efforts will progress. Financial position will remain strong.

Wealth will increase. You will maintain consistency and discipline in work and focus on banking. You may receive a valuable gift.

Aquarius: Professional achievements will be attained, commercial goals will be fulfilled
Aquarius natives will have positive financial results. You will achieve a major professional accomplishment.

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Goodness will prevail and your popularity will increase. There will be emphasis on fulfilling commercial goals and people will increase their support for you.

Pisces: Increase your financial prudence, do not ignore your budget
Pisces natives need to increase their financial prudence. Avoid ignoring your set budget.

Be cautious in transactions and follow policies and rules. Pay attention to investments; opponents may show activity, so avoid getting under pressure.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologers expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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