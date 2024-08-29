Gemini daily horoscope for August 29, 2024: Be careful in money transactions today. Will have unnecessary expenditure

Gemini daily horoscope for August 29, 2024

Finance and Property: Today you will see profit and loss in equal quantity. Your income will be higher, due to which you will be satisfied. However, your expenses will increase unexpectedly, which will keep you worried! Today you have to take the good as well as the bad and just make sure that you are managing your checkbook and your bank account closely. At least try to maintain balance at the end of the day! Be careful in money transactions today. There will be a possibility of unnecessary expenditure. Plans can be made to buy a house or vehicle. You will achieve success by making efforts in this regard. Think carefully before taking any important decision related to family business. Otherwise, there may be a loss of money. Will be successful in repaying the loan. You will receive money and gifts from your parents. The money lent will be returned. You may get a profitable position in politics.

Jobs and Career: Efforts in career and business will be favorable. You will be at the top in showing your talent. Economic and business suitability will increase. Increase collection and conservation. Will take an interest in banking work. Business will improve. Profit will be more. Share achievements. Work conditions will improve. Move forward without hesitation. Plan to move forward rapidly. Adopt innovations.

Health: Your personality will be impressive. The standard of living will improve. Health will improve. Think big. The attraction will increase. The circle of contact will increase. Focus on grandeur.

