Astrology
Leo daily horoscope for September 18, 2024

Leo daily horoscope for September 18, 2024: Will suffer more loss than profit in business. Don't enter into partnership in business

Leo daily horoscope for September 18, 2024: If you have planned to end your business in your country and start it somewhere else, then consider that this time may not be favorable for the same.

Avoid making any major changes during this period and wait for some time.

Leo daily horoscope for September 18, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says business people should not enter into any partnership today as per their planetary position. Due to this, you will suffer more loss than profit and your business can also be ruined. If you have planned to end your business in your country and start it somewhere else, then consider that this time may not be favorable for the same. Avoid making any major changes during this period and wait for some time.

Jobs and Career: You will move forward with confidence and increase harmony in various matters. There will be positivity in your business and you will remain logical. You will maintain a competitive edge and succeed in business interests. Important plans will gain momentum.

Health: You will maintain balance in your work and remain active. Financial matters will be clear and you will remain focused on your goals. Your health will be good and you will increase social interactions. Sensitivity will be present and your morale will be high.

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Sep 18, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
