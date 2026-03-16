Bajel Projects shares close 20% higher today; here's why 

Shares of Bajel Projects zoomed 20% on Monday after the power infrastructure firm announced two order wins. Bajel Projects stock ended 20% higher at Rs 167.90 today against the previous close of Rs 139.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1942 crore.

Tata Power Company awarded a significant EPC order for transmission line works to Bajel Projects. It involves construction of 220 kV Transmission Line on Monopoles. The order is worth Rs 50 Cr to Rs 100 Cr. The order is to be completed within 10 Months from the date of issuance of purchase order.

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In another update, the firm said it has secured an ultra-mega order from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for the establishment of a 400/220 kV AIS Substation at Saswad, along with its associated transmission lines in Dist. Pune, Maharashtra. This order is the largest single order won in the power transmission business.

Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajel Projects Limited, said: "Securing this Rs 700 Crores plus ultra-mega order from MSETCL is a milestone for Bajel Projects and a strong validation of our EPC capabilities in the high-voltage substation segment. A 400/220 kV substation of this scale in the Pune district is critical infrastructure that will strengthen Maharashtra's transmission network and support the region's growing industrial and urban power demand. This order reinforces our RAASTA 2030 strategy of expanding into high-value, high-complexity projects and deepens our partnership with one of India's most important state transmission utilities."