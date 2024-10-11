scorecardresearch
Business Today
Astrology
Libra daily horoscope for October 11, 2024: Will almost certainly be engaged in money manipulation. Show interest in competition

Feedback

Libra daily horoscope for October 11, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says not to take risks in money transactions. Avoid making major decisions in haste regarding the financial situation. You will almost certainly be engaged in money manipulation. If you have been interested in the stock market for some time, continue your research instead of investing any money in it at this time. Whatever investment you make now should be for the long term. Expenses may increase and you will spend more than your income, so avoid unnecessary expenses. Meanwhile, your positive thinking will help you a lot and you will be able to complete all your tasks. Short-term investments made now will likely yield lower returns than investments made keeping your future financial goals in mind. Choose another day to make the final jump into the market.

Jobs and Career: You will maintain alertness and activity. Avoid rumors. Show interest in competition. Emphasis on artistic skills. Will show readiness in new tasks. Will work with passion and enthusiasm. Your abilities will help you maintain your position. You will complete important tasks faster. Do not leave goals pending. Proceed according to your plans. Understanding and clarity will increase. You will be effective in personal endeavors.

Health: Positivity will increase. You will work with vigilance. Your personality will be impressive. You will engage in various activities. Social interaction will increase. You will move forward with confidence.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 11, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
