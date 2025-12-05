IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights, CEO promises restoration by Dec 15

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, in his first statement since the crisis began, on Friday acknowledged the severe operational disruptions affecting the airline over the past few days. He also revealed that over 1,000 flights were cancelled on December 5 alone.

Elbers confirmed that the widespread cancellations had been caused by a major reboot of the airline’s operational systems. "I want to share with you that we have experienced severe operational disruptions for the past few days. Since then, the crisis continues to aggravate, with today, December 5th, being the most severely impacted day with the number of cancellations well over a thousand or more than half of our number of daily flights," Elbers said in a video message to passengers.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, controls around two-thirds of India’s domestic air traffic, and the ongoing disruption has left thousands stranded across airports. The airline has urged passengers not to visit airports for cancelled flights to avoid further inconvenience.

He expressed hope that it could take up to five more days to restore normal services, with full recovery expected by December 15. "Full operational recovery is expected to take five to ten days, with gradual normalisation of services anticipated between December 10 and 15. Passengers are advised to monitor flight updates closely," Elbers further said.

Elbers also issued an apology, acknowledging the impact on passengers: "I, on behalf of all of us at IndiGo, would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the major inconvenience this has caused many of our customers on account of delays or cancellations."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the situation. The DGCA noted that IndiGo had been repeatedly advised about the need for comprehensive planning and preparation for the revised fatigue-management regulations, but the airline failed to accurately forecast crew availability and conduct necessary training. This mismanagement, the DGCA said, led to cascading delays and cancellations, affecting hundreds of flights daily and severely disrupting the airline’s network.

As the inquiry progresses, the aviation regulator has pointed to deficiencies in IndiGo’s internal oversight and operational planning. The DGCA has formed a four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the airline’s operational failures.