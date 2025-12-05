'IndiGo failed to plan crew requirements': DGCA orders inquiry into airline's flight disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday set up a committee to launch an inquiry into the ongoing crisis at IndiGo, following widespread flight cancellations and disruptions. In a notification issued on December 5, the aviation regulator revealed that the airline had failed to meet regulatory requirements, particularly in forecasting crew availability and planning for the implementation of the revised fatigue-management norms under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework.

The DGCA stated that IndiGo had been repeatedly advised to restructure its rosters and ensure sufficient manpower in preparation for the changes. However, despite ample advance notice, it added, the airline was unable to adequately align its crew resources, leading to a cascade of cancellations and delays.

The disruptions, which began in late November 2025, reached a peak on Friday, when over 700 flights were cancelled, stranding passengers at airports for as long as three days. "All scheduled airlines, including IndiGo, were repeatedly advised to undertake comprehensive manpower planning, roster restructuring, and implementation preparedness to ensure seamless transition to the revised fatigue-management framework," the regulator said.

The DGCA further said that it has issued repeated directions and advance instructions from time to time to Indigo for having timely preparation to implement the provisions of the FDTL framework.

"However, observing the airline's inability to accurately forecast crew availability, conduct timely training, and realign rosters despite advance regulatory intimation resulted in cascading delays and cancellations across its network beginning late November 2025 leading to non-adherence of the directions, a review meeting with the airline was convened wherein the airline has acknowledged that it has failed to anticipate the actual crew requirement under the revised norms and that significant planning and assessment gaps existed in implementing Phase-II of FDTL CAR 2024."

According to the regulator, this shortfall directly contributed to large-scale disruptions, with cancellations reaching 170–200 flights daily, severely affecting network integrity and passenger convenience. "Where it was noticed in the month of November the flight cancellations of M/s IndiGo were maximum vis a vis other airlines. This prima facie indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, warranting an independent examination."

The inquiry, ordered by the DGCA, will be led by a four-member committee, tasked with investigating the deficiencies in IndiGo's operational planning and oversight. "This prima facie indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, warranting an independent examination," the DGCA said.

IndiGo passengers experienced delays of more than 12 hours, with some also reporting soaring airfares—up to Rs 60,000 on the Mumbai-Delhi route on Thursday. In response to the crisis, the DGCA earlier today eased flight duty norms, allowing airlines to substitute crew leave for weekly rest periods to alleviate staffing shortages.

IndiGo operates a fleet of over 400 planes and typically runs around 2,300 flights daily.