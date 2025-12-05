Cloudflare outage briefly hits Zerodha, Groww & other services

Cloudflare faced a brief but widespread outage on Friday, disrupting several online platforms that rely on the company's network infrastructure. Trading platforms -- including Zerodha, Angel One and Groww -- reported login difficulties, delays in order placement and intermittent access to market data as their backend systems struggled to connect.

The disruption occurred during market hours, leading to temporary interruptions in trading activity and a spike in user complaints on social media. Services have since been restored across the affected broking platforms.

However, the impact extended far beyond financial services. Popular platforms such as Claude, Perplexity, MakeMyTrip and multiple global websites that use Cloudflare for content delivery, DNS and security also experienced request failures and connectivity issues. Users across regions reported intermittent errors as APIs and web services routed through Cloudflare began to fail.

This is the second major Cloudflare-related incident in recent months. A significant outage last month had knocked several prominent platforms offline, including X, ChatGPT, Letterboxd and even Downdetector, which itself runs on Cloudflare. With Cloudflare powering critical layers of global web infrastructure—ranging from CDN services to security and traffic management—any technical fault tends to ripple across the internet within minutes.

According to Cloudflare's official status page, all services have now been restored. The company noted that the issue affected its Dashboard and related APIs, causing request failures for some users. Cloudflare said systems have stabilized and remain under active monitoring.

Cloudflare remains one of the world's most widely used internet infrastructure providers, offering tools that help websites stay online during traffic surges, cyber threats and high-demand periods.