Sagittarius Horoscope Today, August 2: You will have to stay away from the lottery and betting

Sagittarius daily horoscope for August 2

Finance and Property: Ganesha says this day is auspicious for investing in the stock market and today introduces you to the concept of ethical investment. The economic situation will remain strong. You will get good returns from the stock market, although you will have to stay away from the lottery and betting. You've been wanting to try your hand at the stock market for some time, and now you want your money to support the right causes. This is the right time to consider redirecting your investments and donating to a worthy cause. You can expect huge profits in business. This time will be auspicious for financial matters.

Jobs and Career: Maintain regularity in work. Take advantage of business opportunities. Move forward with preparation and intelligence. Hard work may lead to better results. Maintain discipline. Stay connected with the organization. Increase compliance with rules and regulations. Be cautious with paperwork. Interests may be affected. Business may remain normal. Take decisions thoughtfully. Focus on routine.

Health: You may deal with loved ones with ease. Be serious about health. Busyness may remain. Keep energy and morale high. Be careful about food. Do not trust quickly. Emphasis on facts.