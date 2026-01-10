Weather update: Dense fog back in north India after rainfall, Delhi flights affected

Dense fog once again blanketed large parts of north India on Saturday, a day after unseasonal rainfall triggered a sharp drop in temperatures across several regions. The sudden change in weather disrupted daily life, slowing road, rail and air traffic across fog-prone areas.

Weather expert Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and weather vlogger for Kisan Tak, said fog had spread across parts of Delhi-NCR, central Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh. However, he noted that conditions showed marginal improvement compared to previous days.

Flight operations were impacted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Hindon Airport as fluctuating visibility continued through the early morning hours. Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 6:35 am, asking travellers to stay updated on real-time winter travel advisories amid weather-related delays.

Budget airline IndiGo said flight operations at both Delhi and Hindon airports were running slower than usual due to evolving visibility conditions. The airline said safety protocols were being strictly followed and ground teams were working to ensure compliance with visibility norms.

IndiGo advised passengers to frequently check their flight status and said affected travellers could opt for rebooking or refunds. Airport staff have been deployed at terminals to assist passengers, while operations are expected to stabilise gradually as weather conditions improve.

Thick fog was reported across Punjab and northern Rajasthan, sharply reducing visibility during late-night and early-morning hours. Several districts in Haryana also witnessed dense fog, impacting highway traffic and slowing rail movement on key routes.

Cold conditions continued to prevail across north India as dry north-westerly winds dominated the region. Daytime temperatures remained below normal in several areas, with the chill persisting even during afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains—including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and pockets of Chhattisgarh—recorded a slight rise in daytime temperatures, offering limited relief from the cold spell.

In contrast, southern India is set to witness a shift in weather patterns. A developing weather system over the south is likely to trigger heavy rainfall along coastal Tamil Nadu. Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka may receive light, scattered showers.

Parts of Maharashtra could also see increased cloud cover. Cities and districts such as Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Jalna, Beed and Hingoli are expected to experience cloudy skies, though widespread rainfall is unlikely.

Cloud bands may also appear over eastern and central India, covering cities such as Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Raipur, Jabalpur, Rewa, Singrauli and Varanasi. However, Tripathi clarified that these clouds are unlikely to trigger major weather activity or significantly affect temperatures.

Overall, Saturday presents a mixed weather scenario across India, with dense fog and cold winds gripping northern states, while rainfall activity remains largely confined to southern coastal regions.

Commuters in fog-affected areas have been advised to exercise caution during early morning hours, while residents and farmers in southern states have been urged to stay alert for possible rain-related disruptions.