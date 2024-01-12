2.86 lakh passenger vehicles, 12.11 lakh two-wheelers sold in December: SIAM

December auto sales: Passenger vehicle sales in the month of December amounted to 2,86,390 units, revealed Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in its latest monthly report. It is, however, less than the sales in November which reached 3.34 lakh units.

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in the month of December 2023 amounted to 18,96,696 units. December saw sales of 50,537 three-wheeler units and 12,11,966 two-wheeler units.

For the October-December quarter of 2023, 71,32,689 units were produced overall. Domestic sales for the quarter included 10,12,285 passenger vehicles units, 2,35,167 commercial vehicle units, 1,87,215 three-wheeler units, and 47,31,164 two-wheeler units.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “In Q3 of FY 2023-24, passenger vehicles grew by 8.3 per cent, commercial vehicles by 3.5 per cent, three-wheelers by 35.2 per cent and two-wheelers by 22.6 per cent compared to last year. Passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments posted their highest Q3 sales ever, while passenger vehicles even crossed the 4 million mark for the first time, in a calendar year.”

According to SIAM, in the April-December period of 2023, 2,10,40,248 units overall of PVs, CVs, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycles were produced. Domestic sales for the April-December period included 30,83,245 passenger vehicle units, 6,99,507 commercial vehicle units, 5,26,905 three-wheeler units and 1,34,70,570 two-wheeler units.

In the calendar year 2023, from January to December, 2,71,43,580 units of vehicles were made overall. Domestic sales in the same period included 41,01,600 units of passenger vehicles, 9,78,385 units of commercial vehicles, 6,80,550 units of three-wheelers, and 1,70,75,160 units of two-wheelers.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said that 2023 was a “reasonably satisfactory” year for the automobile sector, as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers all saw a growth, while three-wheelers made a good recovery.

Aggarwal credited various schemes of the government as one of the factors driving auto sales. He said that the industry believes that the growth momentum will continue in 2024 as well.

Also read: Total 2.93 lakh PVs sold in December 2023; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors among top sellers: FADA