Power Grid shares in focus as firm secures 150 MW battery storage project; key details

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Power Grid) are likely to be in focus on Wednesday after the state-owned utility major emerged as the successful bidder for a significant energy infrastructure project.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, after market hours, the company announced it has secured a letter of award (LoA) to establish a battery energy storage system.

On Tuesday, shares of Power Grid closed 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 260.30 on BSE against its previous close of Rs 260.60 per share.

According to the regulatory filing, Power Grid has been declared the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB). The mandate falls under the broader scope of the “Selection of Battery Energy Storage Developers for setting up of cumulative capacity of 2,000 MWh (1,000 MW x 2 hrs.) Standalone Battery Energy Storage System in the Selected Sub-Stations of APTRANSCO, Andhra Pradesh,” the filing said.

The specific project awarded to the company comprises a “150 MW/300 MWh Battery Energy Storage system at 400/220kV SS Kalikiri in Chittoor District” in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The project will be executed under the “Build-Own-Operate (BOO) Model.” It is intended for 'on Demand' usage and is supported by Viability Gap Funding through PSDF. The company confirmed that the Letter of Award (LoA) for the project was received on December 29, 2025.