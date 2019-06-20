Kia Seltos 2019 unveiled in India; check out price, engine, features

Kia Motors has unveiled its Seltos compact SUV in India. The Seltos is one of the several launches lined up by Kia Motors for the Indian SUV enthusiasts. The pricing details have not been made official yet but it is expected to cost about Rs 11-17 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price range, Seltos will take on Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta. The compact SUV will be produced at the Kia's 536-acre manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Kia Seltos will be launched in the second half of 2019.

Seltos is based on the Kia SP2 Concept that was shown at the 2018 Auto Expo and is a premium mass brand. It comes in four variants (three automatic and one manual) - IVT, 7DCT, 6AT and Manual and three driving modes - Normal, Eo and Sports. Seltos will also have Electronic Stability control and hill start assist for easy driving in difficult conditions.

Under the hood, Seltos is powered by the 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre BS-6 ready petrol engines paired with both manual and automatic transmission options. On the outside, Seltos gets LED lightings all around and shows off its famous 'Tiger Nose' grill. At the back, it has a strikingly large windshield above the LED tail lamps that are connected by a chrome trim.

The insides of Kia Seltos scream "premium". The SUV comes with connected car technology called UVO connect. Its features are segregated into five different categories namely, Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. Seltos comes with quick air-cooling system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and safety features, like blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera, making it a dependable car. There is also an 8-speaker Bose sound system to take care of audio experience inside the Seltos. Also, the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) is equipped with roadside assistance (RSA) and an SOS button which will intimate the respective call centre in case of an emergency.

Edited By: Udit Verma

