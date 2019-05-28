Tata Tiago NRG launched with AMT automatic transmission, priced at Rs 6.15 lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its crossover hatchback Tiago NRG with AMT automatic transmission. The AMT gearbox option is available only with the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine. The new AMT automatic variant has been priced at Rs 6.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Tiago NRG is a tweaked version of Tata Tiago that comes with higher ground clearance and plastic cladding body panels. The non-NRG version of Tata Tiago already comes with an option of AMT transmission for its petrol variant.

The Revotron petrol motor on Tata Tiago is a three-cylinder 1,199cc unit capable of producing 85PS of max power at 6000rpm and 114Nm of max torque at 3500rpm. Apart from the AMT automatic transmission, the engine also has a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Tiago NRG also comes with Revotorq 1.05-litre three-cylinder 1,047cc engine which can dish out 70PS of max power at 4000rpm and 140Nm of max torque at 1800-3000rpm. It comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Tiago NRG comes with a rugged look and higher ground clearance at 180mm compared to the regular Tiago. The crossover hatchback gets standard crossover aesthetics like lower body cladding, front and back skid plates, roof rails, and dual-tone colour scheme.

In terms of overall dimensions, the cross-over is slightly longer at 3,793mm compared to the normal Tiago's 3,746mm. The width of Tiago NRG is slightly more than the regular Tiago due to the wheel arches. However, the wheelbase and cabin space remains the same as the regular Tiago hatchback.

