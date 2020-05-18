2020 Nissan Kicks with BS-VI upgrade goes on sale; to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector

Nissan India has launched the BS-VI variant of Kicks 2020 today. Bookings for the New Nissan Kicks 2020 starts today at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 11.85 lakh for 1.3 Turbo manual transmission variant and Rs 13.45 lakh for continuously variable transmission (CVT) variant. The 2020 Nissan Kicks rivals with the likes of the new Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, while announcing the car said, "As a part of our BS-VI upgrade, the new Nissan KICKS 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment and also the class-leading X-Tronic CVT transmission." He added, "It further strengthens on our customer-centricity with high-value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness."

The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be available in seven variants including two automatic transmission options - XL, XV, XV Turbo, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), XV Premium (O) Dual-Tone and XV Turbo CVT - with the base-spec variant starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the top-spec XV Premium Turbo CVT trim at Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers smart features such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management system, traction control system, cruise control and a hill start assist.

Nissan's BS-VI upgraded SUV Kicks comes with an HR13 DDT engine, which borrows cylinder coating technology from Nissan GTR for fuel efficiency and enhanced performance with 156ps of power and 254Nm of torque. The turbo engine boasts Dual Variable Timing system, which provides higher torque at low rpm and reduces emissions. The carmaker also claims that the new X-Tronic CVT is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs.

The 2020 variant of Kicks is available in six single colour options - Blade Silver, Bronze Grey, Night Shade, Fire Red, Deep Blue Pearl and Pearl White; and three dual-tone colour options: Fire Red with Onyx Black, Bronze Grey with Amber Orange and Pearl White with Onyx Black.

2020 Nissan Kicks' base XL and XV variants come with an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces 105bhp and 142Nm of peak torque with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The new SUV's mid and top-spec variants get its power through a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine which, the company claims, offers a power output of 156bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to either a standard manual gearbox or the company's new X-Tronic CVT transmission unit.

All seven variants of new Nissan Kicks will be offered with a standard two years or 50,000 km warranty, which could be extended to five years or 100,000 km with some additional charges. The 2020 SUV Kicks also comes with a free Road-Side Assistance, available in around 1500 cities, subscription for two years. Nissan also offers a pre-paid maintenance service package for the car at Rs 2,099 per year.

