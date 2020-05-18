Infographic: Atma Nirbhar Bharat package math

The fineprint of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar economic package is finally out and the actual cash outgo from Centre's coffers for this stimulus is only 0.75% to 1.5% of GDP, a miniscule amount when compared to other countries. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the math behind India's plan to revive an economy battered by nationwide lockdown.
Also view: Alcohol to the rescue
Also view: Has Sensex bottomed out?
Also view: What crude crash means for India
Also view: How coronavirus has hurt Indian economy
Also view: The Big PPEs shortage in battling coronavirus