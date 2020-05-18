Business Today
Infographic: Atma Nirbhar Bharat package math

Barclays Research, CARE Ratings and Ernst & Young believe government will pay little from its kitty towards the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar economic stimulus

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh        Last Updated: May 18, 2020  | 13:33 IST
Infographic: Atma Nirbhar Bharat package math

The fineprint of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar economic package is finally out and the actual cash outgo from Centre's coffers for this stimulus is only 0.75% to 1.5% of GDP, a miniscule amount when compared to other countries. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the math behind India's plan to revive an economy battered by nationwide lockdown.

